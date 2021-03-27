For the first time this spring the South Alabama football team dressed in full pads for its practice Saturday. The drills, that included individual and position work as well as group drills, began at 10 a.m. and continued until about noon.

Head coach Kane Wommack wasn’t thrilled with what was accomplished Saturday overall and wants to see a bit more urgency from the Jaguars as spring drills continue.

“We didn’t go live today,” he said in noting it was the team’s first full-pads workout of the 15 days of spring practice. “I just feel like we’ve got to build up to that point. We’re installing, we’re learning, guys are doing things.

“I didn’t think we responded well enough on a Saturday morning. The humidity was out a little bit and I think this team has to learn how to push through adversity. It was a great opportunity as a teaching moment, and if they respond with a growth mindset then I think we’ll see them respond on Tuesday with some urgency, but I did not see them have enough urgency today in the elements.”

Wommack noted the running backs and the progress they have made as a group.

“They’re a really hungry group right now,” he said. “Plenty of mistakes are being made, mainly in protection, and we have to continue to work on those things. But when they get the ball there’s an urgency to get downhill, to protect the ball. We’ve got guys pushing at it, racking it real hard, and they’re doing a real good job of just keeping the ball protected first and foremost and running with some urgency. I like the group and I like that room.”

Quarterback Jake Bentley and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert hooked up on the play of the day when, late in practice, Bentley tossed a pass over the heads of trailing defenders and Tolbert hauled it in with a one-handed catch.

Wide receiver Caullin Lacy was tabbed as the offensive player of the day, while outside linebacker Chris Henderson took similar honors for the defense.

The team returns to the practice field on Tuesday and is set to hold its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.

Wide receiver Jalen Wayne did not take part in Saturday’s practice. Asked about his absence, Wommack said, “Jalen has been suspended from the team for a violation of team protocol. He’ll be back out here on Tuesday and ready to work.”