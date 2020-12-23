New South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack and his family were in Mobile last week and they got an up-close-and-personal look at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the Jaguars’ new on-campus football home. Wommack and his family — wife, Melissa, and sons, Asher, Tatum and Jones — posed for a photo at midfield, with a “Welcome Home, Kane Wommack” sign displayed on the stadium’s videoboard. Wommack will coach his final game as Indiana’s defensive coordinator in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss, where he coached early in his career, then he and his family will move back to Mobile, where they lived in 2016 and 2017 when he was the Jags’ defensive coordinator.

Photo courtesy of the University of South Alabama.