An inmate in Mobile Metro Jail’s work release program escaped in midtown last week, and a week later, police still appear to be looking for him.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Torres Ransom was being transported back to Metro Jail by an employer participating in the MCSO’s work release program on Friday, July 26, when he all of a sudden “shouted for the car to be stopped.”
Details about what happened next are still unclear, but after the vehicle came to a stop, Ransom is said to have jumped out and fled near Government and Lafayette streets in midtown, according to a police statement.
The employer immediately notified the jail, as of Aug. 2, Ransom still hadn’t been located.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
According to records kept by MCSO, Ransom had been in police custody at Metro since February after being arrested for several domestic violence charges, including a suspected burglary.
He has prior arrests but none for violent crimes, according to those same records.
Anyone with information about Ranson’s current whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 251-574-8633. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.mobileso.com/crimetips.
