The COVID-19 crisis has wrapped its filthy tentacles around virtually every part of our lives. It’s affected the way we work and worship, the way we shop and socialize, how we educate our children, and how we take care of ourselves. (Have you been to the doctor or dentist lately? Well, it’s definitely different.)

It’s affected our pocketbooks and plans for the future.

Even sports are a hot mess. We are all anxiously awaiting to see what will happen with college football. And even on the local level, a couple of high school football teams are already in quarantine. Who knows if any regular season for any sport will actually happen this year?

I am really not trying to whine. Most days, I am just thankful to go through the motions (even if those motions are modified) to feel at least some sense of normalcy, and I am happy to play by anyone’s rules.

Well, almost anyone’s. Maybe one institution has gone a bit too far. Just a bit.

The University of Georgia’s Health Center put out an information sheet earlier this week for their students on how they should conduct themselves in the, um, bedroom or dorm room. It was pretty explicit, but one suggestion I can write in a “family newspaper” is masks are suggested as “breathing and panting can further the spread of the virus.” Another was, um, the best positions for not spreading the virus. The “Kama Sutra” for 2020!

This sheet is no doubt full of information college students probably should read, but it just proves to me there is literally nothing COVID-19 has not touched. Nothing!

And even though we are all doing the right things and trying to be careful, we are all just beyond sick of it.

Corona’ fatigue is real. Of course, it affects some more than others. Frontline workers are certainly doing the heavy lifting on this, but it’s wearing on us all.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 53 percent of Americans feel this virus is affecting their mental health. The only thing surprising about that finding is that it’s not higher.

There are just so many “little things” that start piling up and getting to you. One minute you forget there is even a pandemic and then the next someone is pointing a thermometer at your forehead and you feel all virus-dirty (I’m clean, I swear!) and sad again. Such an emotional roller coaster.

But more so, it’s just all the uncertainty. And feeling of endlessness. If we knew the definite end date of this national nightmare and could circle it on our calendars, it would be so much easier to handle this mentally.

And, unfortunately, I think all of this uncertainty and frustration is not only causing depression and anxiety, but is also shortening everyone’s fuses just a bit.

Call it the ’Rona Rage or the COVID Crabbiness, but the overall level of irritation of our entire population seems to be on the rise. Whether it’s being short or annoyed with your own family, friends or co-workers, or being enraged at some stranger over some relatively minor infraction, folks are getting a bit bitchy.

And I fear it’s only going to get worse. We are all tired and frustrated and aggravated and our thresholds for dealing with any BS have just gone way down. But I am trying to stop and take a deep breath and remember everyone is fighting their own battles in this thing. And these battles are all so different.

There are people who have lost their income or most of it, and have no idea what they are going to do next.

There are parents who have no idea what they are going to do about child care. Or who are scared they are making the wrong decision by sending their child back to school. Or the wrong decision by NOT sending them back.

There are doctors and nurses who have had to watch too many people die. And who are just exhausted.

There are grandparents who haven’t been able to hold their new grandchild or see their own children in months.

There are brides who didn’t get to have the weddings they had been dreaming of their entire lives.

There are people who are struggling with addiction and depression and this has made it so much harder.

There are sons and daughters and husbands and wives who didn’t get to hold their loved ones’ hands or tell them goodbye.

And it goes on and on.

We are all dealing with a lot. Let’s cut each other some slack. Try to keep our frustration in check and be kind to one another.

And when we need to laugh at all of this — and we do — just stop and remember we live in such insane times, an institution of higher learning has actually issued guidelines on the best way to safely boink someone.

God help us! And Go Dawgs!