As progress continues to be made on the Brookley by the Bay project, the team in charge of designing the space is now seeking input from those who will be using the park as the next step in their development process.

Focusing on “goal setting” and “big picture visioning”, a public workshop held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, gave Mobile citizens the opportunity to express their interests, concerns, and general opinions about the project and what they would like to see come to the proposed park.

Around 100 citizens attended the first public workshop for the project, spearheaded by the engineering consulting firm Volkert and the design team from SCAPE, which were tasked with putting together the design plans for the park.

Held “open house” style, the workshop gave citizens a chance to visit multiple stations allowing them to give feedback for environmental impacts, connectivity to the park, history of the land, and programming that could be available at the park.

Some of the most common additions to the plans among those in attendance included walking and biking paths, recreational activities such as disc golf, and areas for nature conservation.

“Yesterday’s workshop was the first step in a long process that will include a lot of public input. Brookley is an area many Mobilians have a connection with, and we want them involved as we plan and design Mobile’s newest public park,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement issued Wednesday. “We really have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something very special with the last substantial piece of undeveloped waterfront on this part of Mobile Bay. At the end of the day, the city’s goal is to build a flagship park Mobile residents and visitors love and want to use.”

Other ideas thrown out by citizens involved adding major additions to the project such as piers, an amphitheater, and skateboarding parks.

One resident voiced his opinion the park and the surrounding area could benefit from a beach and swimming location.

“I want this park to have a beach and a nice swimming location that can accommodate a lot of people. If this park is nice enough with beautiful landscaping and everything else involved, it would be an amazing place where everyone could go and enjoy and have something to do near the water,” Clarence Carrio said.

Twelve years ago, Carrio led the charge to have a park built in the same location as Brookley by the Bay.

Now, as he attended the workshop for the park a dozen years later, he is hopeful the turnout and representation at the workshop is a sign the park is actually going to become a reality.

However, Carrio is worried the meetings might just be a formal tactic and the public’s interest could be ignored when the final plans come down.

“I am glad to see the representation that is here,” Carrio said. “But I worry that there is already a plan in mind. And I don’t want that. I want this to be a park that has things that people want.”

When the project was announced in late 2021, the expectations for the park to be open in limited capacity to the public in the summer of 2023.

But officials reiterated that the purpose of the workshop was to help build out the design process based on the information received from the public.

“We are not here to present one design or vision. We are here to listen,” Design Principal for SCAPE Gina Wirth said, as she addressed the public at the workshop.

The hope from officials is for there to be some level of public access prior to the construction of the park, but an estimated timeline remains to be determined.

Officials will take the input from the public and perform more research before holding the next public workshop scheduled for November.