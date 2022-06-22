To the editor:
Mr. Tillman (“Letter to the Editor,” 6/15/22) offers that President Biden (No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill period. It ends.) is the most centrist! Further, that Nancy Pelosi, who tore up the State of the Union address on national TV, and that Chuck Schumer (“I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you.”) are moderates! WOW.
Russell Martin
Theodore
