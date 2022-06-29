In a statement released Wednesday, South Alabama YMCA CEO Sue Sanders defended the local board’s decision to close Mobile’s last remaining affiliated branch due to financial issues and lack of use from members.

The statement comes one day after members of the Moorer YMCA downtown asked the Mobile City Council to step in and stop the closure and accused the board and Sanders of prioritizing Baldwin County branches over those in the Port City.

“Rumors that membership dues from the Moorer Y were going to other branches are not true,” Sanders said in the statement.

The YMCA branch in Foley, she said in the statement, was renovated after being destroyed by a storm in September of 2020. Insurance money made it possible to do the work.

“Insurance money used to rebuild this facility directly influenced our operating costs during the inoperable state of the Foley branch,” she said in a statement. “The branch was unable to safely open until 2022 due to the extreme damage.”

As for the Moorer branch, Sanders said in a statement that it had been a financial burden since 2015, but the start of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed those losses to six figures. While it’s true Moorer’s hours were cut due to the pandemic, Sanders said in the statement that all branches experienced the same fate. They all gradually opened longer hours based on usage.

Usage at the downtown YMCA was also low, at about 100 members per day on average, Sanders said in the statement.