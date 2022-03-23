The controversial Twelve Tribes religious organization has confirmed plans for a Mobile restaurant location. The Yellow Deli will be opening its first Alabama restaurant in Mobile on Halls Mill Road, a manager in its original Chattanooga, Tennessee location confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The Twelve Tribes religious movement was founded in Chattanooga in 1972 and was birthed out of the Jesus Movement, a Christian revival that appealed to hippie culture. The restaurant operates completely on “volunteer labor” from its church community and uses revenues from its establishments to fund its communal homes and provide for followers’ personal needs.

The movement has come under fire for its treatment of children and labor practices, according to a March 2022 Denver Post article. According to the Post, Twelve Tribes garnered headlines in Colorado when authorities began investigating the Marshall wildfire in Boulder, which destroyed more than 1000 homes in December 2021, believing the fire initially started on one of their properties.

They have multiple restaurants, but they also have construction, woodworking, farming and soap making outfits, among other enterprises.

“The Twelve Tribes tends to attract people who are down on their luck, struggling to function in society or even running from the law,” ex-members told the Post. “The cult used to send a bus to follow Grateful Dead concert tours; Twelve Tribes members would offer first aid, cookies and tea to the band’s hardcore fans.”

New members must give the group all their possessions when they join, and they must sign over personal property to their limited liability companies. If they leave, they are not allowed to take anything with them and have little to start over with.

The Yellow Deli currently has 23 locations, including seven international locations in Argentina, Austria, Canada, Japan and Spain.

In a phone interview with Lagniappe, the manager wished to remain unnamed, saying reporters have frequently turned out to be “snakes in the grass.” The individual said he assists with maintenance in Yellow Deli restaurants. The new Mobile restaurant is planned to open in the old Cock of the Walk facility on Halls Mill Road and could be open in the next six months to a year.

The previous owner reportedly had made substantial improvements to the building before the organization acquired the building in 2017. When operations begin, he said only half of the building will be used for the restaurant.

An existing Twelve Tribes fellowship in Mobile is incorporated as “Community in Mobile LLC.” The manager said the community has not been particularly active due to the delay in the deli’s opening.

“It’s been a long time coming, but when we hit, we hit hard,” the manager said.

According to the restaurant’s website, the Twelve Tribes communities seek to lead lives of peace and contentment and attempt to model themselves after the first-century Christian church which “shared all things in common.” Their homes also have rules against TV and drugs.

“We hope that through having an open and hospitable place like our Yellow Deli, people will be able to see that we are not really strange and scary, but just friendly folks who love God and our neighbors,” their website states.

“For some, this way may seem too restrictive, but to those of us who live here, it was the beam of light that revealed the solution to our dark and troubled lives. Our life is like “yellow for our souls”… as we live in “the green pastures of home” along with our sheep! So… Let there be Yellow!”