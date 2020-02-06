The city of Mobile’s Youth Empowered for Success (YES) will begin taking summer job applications now through the end of the month, according to a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.

“We need our young people trained and working this summer to prepare them for the city’s growing job market,” Stimpson said in a statement. “We tell our youth that violence is not the answer, and now it’s time to consistently provide options to empower them so that they can be successful.”

Beginning this week through Feb. 28, youth ages 14 to 24 can apply for the summer job skills program, or the summer youth employment programs.

The summer Jobs skills program is a four-week program for young people ages 14 and up that will focus on job skills and community engagement. The summer youth employment programs are an opportunity for young people ages 16 to 24 to learn job skills and work experience while earning money. To apply for either of these programs, go to www.yes251.org .