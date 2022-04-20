Photo | Focus Features

If you accidentally put off watching “Licorice Pizza,” like I did, rent it immediately and be delighted. A madcap, meandering trip to 1970s California, this comedy is full of unexpected action and unforgettable characters, including brief, insane cameos from well-known stars and magnetic, natural performances from Alana Haim, of the band Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman, himself a frequent collaborator with “Licorice Pizza” director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Cooper plays Gary, a 15-year-old child actor whose career explains his high level of confidence and initiative. Haim plays Alana, a 25-year-old who still lives at home and works various odd jobs. It is as an assistant to a school photographer that she meets Gary, who applies himself to wooing her immediately, despite their age difference. Gary is a hustling little man child, with a regular table at Tail o’ the Cock, a San Fernando Valley hangout, and an entrepreneurial spirit that is hilariously indefatigable.

While Alana is the older of the pair, she is arguably further behind in growing up. Some have complained about the age difference between the potential lovers, but I think the differences in their characters are the point. A 25-year-old woman might hang out with a 15-year-old boy if she was immature. Gary, on the other hand, is reminiscent of Max Fischer from “Rushmore” in how he swims confidently in adult waters. The consequences of the mismatch are the most compelling part.

Once Gary and Alana become friends, their adventures together include attending a television show taping in New York City, launching a water bed business, launching a pinball business and encounting a raging hairdresser who is trying to go on a date with Barbra Streisand, but due to the real gas shortage at that time, is forestalled. This memorable sequence features Bradley Cooper as a real person named Jon Peters, and in a film full of wonderful, funny moments, his sequence is the most outrageous.

Or, perhaps the most outrageous part is when Tom Waits runs into Sean Penn at that same Tail o’ the Cock restaurant, on a date with Alana while she is vaguely attempting an acting career. Waits builds a huge fire pit on a golf course for Penn to jump a motorcycle over. It is a testament to the easy watchability of the film’s two young stars that even with these wild older men on screen, you want to look for the young friends and see how they fare.

Naturally, in a period film like this, nostalgia is a big part of the appeal, but the nostalgia is not just for the perfectly hazy 1970s details; it is for youth itself. These two striving kids and their ever-evolving business ventures are just incredibly fun to watch. Everywhere they go, they run there. It is the perfect movie as summer approaches, like “Dazed and Confused” with more psychologically developed and realistic characters.

“Licorice Pizza,” named after a defunct chain of record stores, is wonderful just to experience, to hang out in. I guess I prefer rambling Paul Thomas Anderson (“Boogie Nights,” “Inherent Vice,” “Licorice Pizza”) to austere Paul Thomas Anderson (“There Will Be Blood,” “The Master,” “Phantom Thread”). He is certainly a master of whatever kind of story he sets out to tell. The performances he gets from his young stars are natural, riveting, wonderful. It’s one of those movies you know is already one of your favorites halfway through, and you know you’ll revisit it many more times.

“Licorice Pizza” is now available to stream.

