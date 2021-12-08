Mary G. Montgomery has selected its next football head coach — Zach Golson. The 36-year-old Golson spent the past four seasons at Daphne on Kenny King’s staff as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator, where he directed high-scoring units. He was offensive coordinator for four seasons at McGill-Toolen, helping the Yellow Jackets reach the state championship game three times, prior to taking the job at Daphne.

Golson, who briefly was head coach at Hooper Academy in Montgomery, will be taking on his first head coaching job since leading Hooper to a 10-14 record over two seasons (2012-13) and a 4-7 mark as head coach at Hooper in 2008.

He takes on a program that has not had a winning season since 2002. Golson replaces Stan McCain, who was 9-31 in four years on the job, including an 0-10 finish last season. In fact, the Vikings have won only nine combined games over the past five seasons as they also posted an 0-10 record in Chris Wilson’s lone season as head coach in 2017.

“I think there’s a lot to like,” Golson said of his new job, which won’t become official until the next Mobile County School Board meeting later this month. He was introduced to the school and his new team on Monday. “This is a community that’s extremely hungry to be successful and kids that are hungry to be successful. I just want to come in here and try to help them and see what we can do to help them and lead them in the right direction.

“I got a chance to meet a lot of the kids [Monday] and the excitement was through the roof. At the end of the day, we’ve got to come in and assess it and see where we can help them and make a difference and then get to work.”

Golson and the staff he assembles will take over a team that has won just four Class 7A, Region 1 games over the past five seasons. He said he feels the area and especially the athletes at MGM are ready to make positive steps forward.

“We’ve got to come in and assess where we are from a facilities standpoint and where we are from a coaching staff standpoint,” Golson said. “One thing I’ll say is Mr. [Marlon] Firle, the principal here, has been extremely supportive and has sold me on a vision that he has of MGM being the best at everything, striving for excellence in everything that we do. That’s kind of the mentality that I have.

“I told the guys today to remember the past and win today and dream as big as we can for the future. And that’s really how we’re going to kind of go about our business, and we’re going to dream as big as we possibly can. Then try to go each day and achieve those things that we think can help us and make those dreams happen.”