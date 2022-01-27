Republican State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced his candidacy for Alabama’s top election official.

Current Secretary of State John Merrill is term-limited and cannot run for a third term. The Republican primary is May 24.

In a statement, Zeigler mentioned “national attempts to manipulate honest elections” in describing the importance of the secretary of state position.

“Alabama needs a proven fighter against government overreach to defend our election process as Secretary of State,” Zeigler told the dozen people watching at Republican headquarters and reiterated in the statement. “We face attempts to allow non-citizens to vote in our elections. Jim Zeigler will fight against that.”

In addition, Zeigler said in the statement he’s against efforts to turn election day into “election week” or “election month” and would protect voter identification requirements. He said in the statement he would fight against ballot harvesting, same-day voter registration, voting by mail and drop-off ballot boxes.

“As your state auditor, I led the fight against waste, mismanagement and corruption,” he said in a statement. “As your secretary of state, I will apply that same tenacity to fight the manipulation of our elections. “As your State Auditor, some people called me ‘the Watchman.’ I will continue as your Watchman over the election process as secretary of state.”

Zeigler was elected twice as State Auditor. He is term-limited and cannot run for auditor again.